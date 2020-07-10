Warren Moon: Kyler Murray has “unbelievable” ceiling

Getty Images

Kyler Murray did enough as a rookie to convince many he has a bright future. He passed for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while running for 544 yards and four touchdowns.

It was good enough for the Cardinals quarterback to win offensive rookie of the year.

That, though, surely is only the beginning for Murray. At least that’s what Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon thinks.

“Kyler is a guy whose ceiling is unbelievable because he’s only going to continue to get better,” Moon told Brad Cesmat of Sports360AZ.com. “He was rookie of the year last year. He had a solid season. Started off slow got better as the year went on.”

Despite no on-field work in the offseason program, Murray should continue to improve. It didn’t hurt that the Cardinals acquired one of the best receivers in the NFL in DeAndre Hopkins.

After last season, though, no one is talking about Murray’s height, only his potential.

“I’ve been around Russell Wilson most of his career up in Seattle,” Moon said. “I know there are times, a lot of times, in games where he just can’t see.

“Fortunately, he has that ability to move around and make something happen, like a Russell Wilson. He can make some plays. There are some disadvantages to being that height, but there are some advantages as far as moving around like those guys can and put the pressure on the defense.”