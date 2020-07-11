“OL Masterminds Summit” features few masks, no distancing

Posted by Mike Florio on July 11, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT
Getty Images

As the NFL and the NFL Players Association haggle over every detail of football in a pandemic, one key question will be whether players can and will do everything they need to do — and not do everything they shouldn’t do — from August through December (or, in the case of 12 playoffs teams, into and possibly through January). There’s plenty of reason to think that this will be a bigger challenge than previously believed.

Case in point: The OL Masterminds Summit in Dallas. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle has posted videos from the event. This one shows Saints tackle Terron Armstead (with no mask) speaking to a group of offensive lineman who are definitely not standing more than six feet apart. Several aren’t wearing masks, or their masks are pulled down. (That’s the one major design flaw of the mask. For it to properly work. It must actually, you know, cover the mouth and the nose.)

If that one isn’t sufficiently alarming, here’s a video from a hot-wing eating contest at the OL Mastermind Summit, won by Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen. There are well over a dozen large men in the shot, bodies pressed together as two of them furiously consume chicken wings. One man in the background is wearing a mask.

These are the men who inherently have enhanced risk of a serious outcome, given their BMI. And they’re engaging in this behavior in Dallas, one of the current hotbeds of COVID-19.

At a time when football season seems to be hanging in the balance, this group of offensive linemen has just jumped onto the side of the scale that lands on “try again next year.” Thus, as the NFL and NFLPA prepare to continue their negotiations on Monday regarding the various things that need to be done before the season can proceed, the participants should consider asking themselves an important question: Why bother?

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to ““OL Masterminds Summit” features few masks, no distancing

  1. What’s going on in this country? The only reason Europe is on the uptick i because they distanced and wore masks. How did we get here?

  2. You’ve gotta stop judging all of us for not acting as if this thing is imminently life threatening, because for the overwhelming majority of us, it’s not.

    Police yourself and not others. Stay at home if you believe you’re at risk.

  4. simple- they want to get paid for not playing this year. the players keep going to social functions but are scared of catching it on the field

  6. some people simply can not comprehend that is not about you personally, wearing a mask may well prevent someone else from getting sick and perhaps dying. So many times people have been told, yet they are incapable of comprehension, exactly like the kneeling thing, not sure why i even bother, but we should at least try, or are we just doomed at the hands (and lack of minds) of others?

  7. Hong Kong
    population 7+ million, 7 deaths

    Taiwan
    population 23+ million, 7 deaths

    Vietnam
    population 95+ million, no deaths

    Now look at us.

    We acted too late, too irresponsibly across the board.

    You want children to go back to school next month? It’s too soon. Our Fed Gov knows this, but is hiding this fact.

    Best of luck with the NFL players, it is a dangerous dilemma right now.

  8. chickensalad43 says:
    Police yourself and not others. Stay at home if you believe you’re at risk.
    ==

    Typical arrogant Millennial thinking — whether you actually are one or not.
    If you don’t want to wear a mask then YOU stay at home and police yourself. The rest of us have a right to go out without being placed at risk by irresponsible people.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.