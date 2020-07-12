Aaron Rodgers: “Are we gonna have a season?”

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers participated in this weekend’s American Century Championship. He hopes to be participating (along with all other NFL players) in this year’s football season.

Asked for his “top of mind” concern as Rodgers enters his 16th season and chases his second Super Bowl win, Rodgers was blunt.

“I think top of mind is are we gonna have a season?” Rodgers said. “I think there’s a lot of things yet to be figured out. We’re hopeful, we’re hopeful that it’s with fans and we can get all the testing procedures down the way the want it for the utmost amount of safety. But I think we’re kind wating for the league and the [NFL Players Association] to figure some things out.”

Rodgers serves as the Packers’ NFLPA representative, so he presumably has had access to most if not all of the discussions among union leadership and between the league and the union.

The NFL and NFLPA are due to confer on Monday, as they try to resolve important lingering issues, like testing procedures and frequency, roster sizes, the use of face shields, preseason games, opt-out rights, and economic issues.