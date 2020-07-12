Another MLS game postponed because of COVID-19

Getty Images

Sunday brought more problems for MLS, as another game was postponed because of positive tests for COVID-19.

Toronto FC’s game against D.C. United was postponed again, after Toronto had an inconclusive test, and D.C. had a positive. The league said it would be rescheduled and details would be announced later today. It was originally scheduled to be played Friday.

“The most prudent call was to postpone the match,” MLS deputy commissioner Mark Abbott said Sunday, via ESPN.com. “We believe the tournament can be carried out safely. In case it isn’t, we’d make a decision.”

Two teams have (Dallas and Nashville) have already been taken out of the tournament because of multiple positive tests.

MLS has played six games so far in their Orlando-area bubble, which creates obvious questions about how other sports will be able to proceed, and how many players teams will need to be able to withstand the inevitable positive tests that result from bringing athletes back together.