Eddy Piñeiro sees plenty of room to improve in second year as Bears’ kicker

The kicking job in Chicago has not been a position of stability recently, but Eddy Piñeiro believes he’s going to improve upon his performance last year.

“The first year with the Bears was a good learning experience,” Piñeiro told the team’s website. “I think there’s a lot of room for improvement. I think I can get better. And I’m hoping for another successful year this year. Hopefully I can get my percentage up a little bit. The biggest learning experience for me was kicking in a windy game and then going to a dome, that transition. I feel like I’ve matured a lot as a kicker and hopefully this year goes good for me.”

Piñeiro is set to compete for the kicking job with Ramiz Ahmed, who went undrafted in 2019 and didn’t even sign with anyone as an undrafted free agent but signed with the Bears this year after a year off from football. Piñeiro is the favorite, but he’s not taking anything for granted.

“Obviously, there is pressure,” Piñeiro said. “They brought in somebody to compete, so I’ve got to compete. I’ve got to win my job like everybody else. Everybody has to compete and win their job.”

The Bears hope Piñeiro can show he’s up to the task, and finally give them some kicking stability.