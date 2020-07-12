Michael Bidwill released from hospital

Getty Images

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill left the hospital after being treated for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday.

Bidwill, 55, spent a few weeks traveling on the East Coast when he developed symptoms and was admitted to a Rhode Island hospital, the team announced Friday. He became the first NFL owner known to test positive for COVID-19.

“This week I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is,” Bidwill said in a statement released by the team. “My immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased, and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport Hospital. I am also overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness from the Red Sea as well as so many friends and colleagues in Arizona and throughout the country. I’m very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important measures to avoid it themselves.”