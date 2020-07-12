Terrelle Pryor said he’s spoken to five teams about coming back to NFL

Getty Images

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was out of the NFL last year, but he says he’s had conversations with multiple teams about returning to the league in 2020.

Pryor told TMZ Sports that he’s spoken with five teams about resuming a career that hit a couple of snags. The first came when the Jaguars cut him from injured reserve last September and the second came when Pryor was stabbed by a woman during an altercation last November that led to both being charged by authorities.

Pryor said the Patriots are one of the teams he’s spoken to and he expressed interest in playing for them or the Steelers.

“I can still play,” Pryor said. “And, I can still make plays and dominate. I know that.”

Pryor had 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns for the Browns in 2016, but only managed 36 catches for 492 yards and three touchdowns during stints with Washington, the Jets and Bills in 2017 and 2018.