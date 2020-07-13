Broncos, BetMGM partner on in-stadium lounge

Getty Images

The Broncos became the first team to enter into a partnership with a sports betting company when they announced a deal with FanDuel last month and they announced a second partnership in that space this month.

BetMGM has struck a multi-year deal with the team. The partnership will include a free game for all fans in the team’s app, in-stadium promotions and a BetMGM-branded lounge inside Empower Field.

That lounge will be open to fans who are 21 years of age and older and will have a bar in addition to live odds and assistance placing bets through the BetMGM app.

“When we began the process of identifying potential partners in this category, our goal was to provide Broncos fans with unique ways to engage with sports betting,” Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said in a statement. “Together with BetMGM, we can now offer our fans and M life Rewards members in Colorado new opportunities such as in-stadium gaming lounge, VIP travel packages to MGM Resorts around the country and a free-to-play game through our mobile app.”

While the lounge won’t serve as a true sportsbook because fans will still be wagering via an app, the move to bring odds for those bets and assistance with placing them into the stadium makes it easy to see a time when the middle step of going to the app is unnecessary for fans inside NFL stadiums.