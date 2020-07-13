California rolls back reopening as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Getty Images

NFL teams are scheduled to begin welcoming rookies back to team facilities in 10 days. COVID-19 numbers are headed the wrong way in California, among other states, as the date closes in.

California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled back reopening in his state Monday.

“We are moving back into a modification mode of our stay-at-home order,” Newsom said, via 10News San Diego.

He ordered all bars in the state to close and all restaurants to close their indoor dining services effective immediately. Restaurants can maintain outdoor dining services, take-out and delivery.

In addition, movie theaters, card rooms, zoos, museums and wineries also must close indoor operations.

Some counties in the state must close gyms, hair salons, worship services and malls again.

The state is seeing rising hospitalizations and ICU admissions. California has more than 320,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.