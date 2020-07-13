Chargers’ Roderic Teamer suspended four games

Getty Images

Chargers safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season.

The NFL announced today that Teamer was suspended for violating the NFL policy on substances of abuse.

Last year Teamer made the Chargers’ roster as an undrafted rookie out of Tulane and played surprisingly well, starting six games before his season was cut short by injuries.

Teamer can participate in all preseason practices and games but will then have to miss the first four games of the regular season. He can return to the Chargers’ active roster on Monday, October 5.