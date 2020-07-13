Clemson asks boosters if they’d prefer football in spring, or without fans

Getty Images

The ACC is still deciding how to handle the fall football schedule, or whether to have one at all.

And Clemson is going straight to the people who pay the bills to see how they might respond.

Via Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News, the Clemson Athletics Department sent a survey to boosters last week asking if they’d prefer to play football in the spring, or without fans.

That question was framed as a worst-case scenario, and was one of 23 questions that covered comfort attending games in each month, willingness to tailgate, reasons why they might not attend, and expectations for the stadium experience and gameday transportation.

“As critical decisions are made in the weeks and months ahead, input from our IPTAY donors and season ticket holders is an important piece in informing those decisions,” Clemson athletic department spokesperson Jeff Kallin said. “Deliberate and careful thought was put into the creation of the survey, which captures a set of beliefs during a select period of time. We will continue to evaluate a number of options related to stadium capacity, parking and ticketing.”

While NFL teams might not be as overt about the process, you can bet they’ll be interested in the results, as they try to determine how many people they can bring into stadiums for games.

A recent survey of Packers fans by the Green Bay Press-Gazette showed that 42.5 percent of fans said they wouldn’t attend games this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.