David Tepper donates $567,000 in scholarships to University of South Carolina

Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife have established the Nicole and David Tepper Scholars Program in the University of South Carolina’s Department of Sport and Entertainment Management, the school announced Monday.

The Teppers’ gift is more than $567,000 over the next three years.

The four-year scholarships are worth $10,000 a year and will provide access to additional enrichment opportunities to four incoming freshmen per year.

“Tepper Scholars” will earn their scholarship based on academic merit “with an emphasis on supporting student diversity and first-generation students.”

“The University of South Carolina is deeply grateful for David and Nicole Tepper’s leadership in supporting education excellence and opportunities across the Carolinas and here in Columbia,” university president Bob Caslen said in a statement, via NFL Media. “This transformative and generous gift will make an immediate and lasting impact on the personal and professional success of the next generation of sport and entertainment management leaders.”