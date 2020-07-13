DeSean Jackson accepts invitation to Auschwitz from Holocaust survivor

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has promised to educate himself after making anti-Semitic remarks on social media last week, and now he’s making plans to visit the Auschwitz concentration camp.

According to Aaron Reich of the Jerusalem Post, Jackson accepted the invitation from Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg after a Zoom call with the 94-year-old last week.

Jackson was given an unspecified punishment from the Eagles after the social media posts, with the team saying they wanted to see him back up his stated remorse with actions.

The start of that was the conversation with Mosberg, who wore his concentration camp uniform during the call.

“I grew up in Los Angeles, and never really spent time with anyone from the Jewish community and didn’t know much about their history, this has been such a powerful experience for me to learn and educate myself,” Jackson said during the call. “I want to take the proper steps to let people know that I never intentionally had any hatred in my heart, I never wanted to put the Jewish community down, I want to educate myself more and help bridge the gaps between all different cultures.”

The call was arranged by, and the trip will be set up by From The Depths, an organization dedicated to preserving the history of the Holocaust.

“Dialogue is the key to making this crazy world we live in a better place, with everything so divided is so powerful to bring us all together,” From The Depths founder Jonny Daniels said in a statement. “We are working with DeSean and his team to set dates for this trip to go ahead and are happy that DeSean agreed.”