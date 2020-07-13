FedEx “appreciates” Washington’s decision, looks forward to “next step”

Getty Images

Eleven short days ago, a statement issued by FedEx regarding the name of the Washington franchise set the stage for what has become a lightning-fast process. With the team announcing on Monday that the name will be “retired,” FedEx has issued another statement.

“We appreciate the team’s decision to change its name and logo, and we look forward to the outcome of the next step in the process,” FedEx said in a statement issued to NBC Sports Washington on Monday afternoon.

FedEx founder Fred Smith holds a minority share of the team. He along with the other two limited partners, Robert Rothman and Dwight Schar, are trying to sell their interest in the franchise principally owned and totally controlled by Daniel Snyder.

FedEx stopped short of pointing out that the problematic name remains in place while the new name is selected. With Washington conceding that the current name needs to go, the fact that it continues to cling to the soon-to-be removed name becomes even more glaring.