Greg Olsen signs with FOX, will work as commentator after retiring

Getty Images

Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen has his post-football job lined up.

Olsen has signed with FOX to work as a color commentator during games whenever his NFL career ends, according to the New York Post.

If Olsen retires after this year he’ll pair with Kevin Burkhardt as the network’s No. 2 team in the 2021 season, but if Olsen decides to keep playing in 2021 or beyond, FOX is willing to wait for him.

Olsen and Burkhardt worked together in the XFL booth this year, and FOX likes their chemistry enough that the network wants to pair them in the NFL, whenever Olsen is ready to move from the field to the booth.