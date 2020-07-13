Justin Reid wants season delayed “two or three weeks” to answer questions

Getty Images

With the Texans playing the first game of the season against the Chiefs, the team’s veterans are scheduled to report to training camp July 25. Yet, the NFL and NFLPA have not agreed to all issues yet.

That leaves open the question of whether the NFL is headed toward a delay.

Count Texans safety Justin Reid among those who want the start of training camp and the regular season pushed back.

“I think it would be beneficial to delay the season two or three weeks, so that way we can answer a lot of questions that, us as players, people as far as fans and the coaching staff, have procedurally on how the season is going to happen,” Reid said during a news conference Monday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I think it would be beneficial to delay the season a couple of weeks. I think that will be good. I’m not confident that it will start on [time], but I am prepared because it is my job. I will be ready under the scenario if it does happen. . . I will be prepared for it.”

Reid, 23, makes it clear he wants to play and will play if the NFL has a season. He also understands if other payers opt out.

“Yeah, I’m 100 percent going to play,” Reid said. “I don’t feel as intimidated that I would be putting family members in harm’s way the same way that some other guys might view it because they might have little ones. I support those guys in those decisions if they don’t want to play, 100 percent. Speaking for me, myself, I 1,000 percent will be playing.

“Some of my teammates do have little ones and family members that are under a year old that they are actually worried about, and rightfully so, maybe bringing that back to their families. So, we’re all excited to work. A lot of us are waiting to see those questions be answered for how we’re going to keep everything safe. If those questions are answered the right way, then guys will be confident about coming back. That remains to be seen.”

Reid, like his teammate J.J. Watt, is not a fan of wearing a protective face shield on his helmet.

“I think it would be difficult for me to breathe with it,” Reid said. “If those are the rules put into place, in my mind, it’s still fair. I’ll just deal with it.”