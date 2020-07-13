Justin Simmons, Broncos continue to talk about long-term deal

Getty Images

Broncos safety Justin Simmons agreed to sign the franchise tag, but that doesn’t mean the sides have given up on getting him a long-term deal.

Simmons’ representation and the Broncos continue to talk to see if they can reach an agreement before Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Media reports.

The four players previously tagged by John Elway all reached mutliyear deals before the deadline, though things this year are complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic creating uncertainty with the salary cap.

As it stands, Simmons will play this season under the one-year, $11.44 million tag.

Simmons, 26, has played 58 games in four seasons, making 289 tackles, 11 interceptions and 28 pass breakups.