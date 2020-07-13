Report: Leonard Williams expects to play out year on franchise tag

Getty Images

The Giants know they’ll have defensive lineman Leonard Williams for the 2020 season, but his future with the team is up in the air beyond that point.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams is expected to play out this season under the terms of the franchise tag. Per the report, the plan is to see how Williams does in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s scheme before making any decisions about a longer stay.

The Giants traded a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Jets for Williams last year. They exercised their option on the 2015 first-round pick’s contract for the coming season earlier this year. Williams signed his tag, but his salary is to be determined after Williams filed a grievance asking to be considered a defensive end rather than a defensive tackle.

Defensive tackles make $16.1 million under the tag while ends get a salary of $17.8 million.