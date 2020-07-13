Malik Harrison signs rookie deal with Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens have signed another draft choice.

Third-round choice Malik Harrison has signed his rookie deal, according to Harrison’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The Ravens now have eight of their 10 draft choices under contract, with only first-round linebacker Patrick Queen and third-round receiver Devin Duvernay remaining.

Baltimore made Harrison the 98th overall choice.

The Ohio State inside linebacker was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes, earning first-team All-Big Ten last season.

He made 205 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, nine sacks, an interception and nine pass breakups in his four seasons.