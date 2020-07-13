Navajo Nation president: Washington team should be named Code Talkers

Getty Images

The Washington Code Talkers is what one Native American leader wants to see the NFL team in the nation’s capital called.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez released a statement calling for the team, which officially announced it is retiring its old name today, to be named for the code talkers who used Native American languages to deliver encrypted messages for the U.S. military during World War II.

“We strongly encourage the NFL Washington organization to rename their team in such a way that truly honors and respects the First Americans of this country,” the statement published by Navajo Nation’s president and vice president said. “Renaming the team ‘Code Talkers’ to honor the Navajo Code Talkers, and other tribal nations who used their sacred language to help win World War II, would set the team on a path to restoring its reputation and correcting the historical misrepresentation of Indigenous peoples.”

Although the team’s old name is being retired, there is no word on what the new name will be.