NFLPA rep Nate Solder warns of “no football,” if NFL fails to keep players safe

As the NFL and NFL Players Association prepare to confer on Monday regarding the terms and conditions of football in a pandemic, the Giants’ NFLPA representative has huffing and puffing about the NFL’s 2020 season being blown down.

“If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020,” tackle Nate Solder tweeted on Friday. “It’s that simple.”

Some have interpreted this as a threat of a strike by the players. As explained on Friday, however, the players would not strike. Apart from the question of whether it would be an illegal wildcat strike (if so, it would get very expensive for the players), the union is concerned that a strike would give the league a chance to pull the plug on the still-new CBA — and given the current financial uncertainties due to the pandemic, the league most likely would if it could.

A source with knowledge of the union’s thinking recently explained to PFT that, in lieu of a strike, the union would file an expedited grievance challenging the overall safety of the workplace. The grievance would be triggered by the two sides failing to work out a deal as to the pandemic protocols for 2020, which would result in the league unilaterally implementing rules. The union would then argue via the grievance that the league’s rules fail to ensure a safe workplace.

The arbitration process would then resolve whether the league’s rules are sufficiently safe, potentially forcing the league to do more than it has proposed to do. As that process unfolds, the players would be obligated to show up pursuant to the league’s rules.

There’s a chance Solder is making a prediction, not a threat. Rushing forward with substandard procedures could set the stage for outbreaks that could shut football down. But that would be something the league, not the players, would decide.

19 responses to “NFLPA rep Nate Solder warns of “no football,” if NFL fails to keep players safe

  4. I agree with Nate Solder– if the league doesn’t do their part, the players shouldn’t play. On the flip side, the players need to be doing their part too. Nate might want to explain that to his cohourts attending the “OL Mastermninds” conference.

  5. This is going to go over very well with the players living paycheck to paycheck or on borrowed money. How are you going to support them, Nate?

  6. These players surely do not expect to get paid if there is no ball, right? How do they anticipate the league making money to pay them without any incoming revenue source?

  8. I love football, loved it since I was a kid. But it’s a complete pipe dream to think that contact sports are a possibility until they’ve crushed the curve and have fully functional contact tracing in place, or until we have a vaccine and therapies for CoVid. I just hope they don’t infect too many players before they realize this obvious truth.

  9. Its intuitively obvious to even the most casual observer that this season isnt going to happen or at least not happen for long.

  10. I would take his warning more seriously, if it weren’t for all the players working out in groups during the pandemic. His old qb, Tom Brady was working out despite being told he shouldn’t. There was the OL summit. If these players cared that much about their health, why were these players working out when health officials advised you shouldn’t gather in groups ?

  11. nfl asks players to keep themselves safe. the players respond by going to parties, clubs and other social gatherings. the players claim that the nfl doesnt care if we get sick. the nfl responds with a viscious face palm

  12. “If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020,”
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~
    NFL: We need to extend visors to the bottom of the facemask
    Players: No

    NFL: We should have 2 preseason games to get players ready and to ensure procedures work on the field and in the stands
    Players: No

    It is clear what the players as a group are aiming to do. They are scared or opportunistic and do not really want to play but they absolutely want to get paid no matter what. The “we’re partners” mantra seems to only be valid when they want a bigger piece of the pie. When it comes to sharing the cost or even mitigating losses they revert back to management vs the little guy mentality and demand their money. Every decision is questioned and the process has stagnated as time ticks by. The result is the perception of rushing forward with half-measures that can then be challenged.

    To me, this problem is much simpler than they are treating it. Establish valid common sense protocols to reduce risk to players, workers and fans. The risk can NEVER be eliminated. Players can then decide if they want to accept the remaining risk and play or opt to not play. If a player decides to not play then they should get no game checks and their contract commitment freezes until they resume playing. Regardless, these decisions need to be made since they procrastinated far too long. Get it done so everyone knows what the status will be.

  13. There’s not going to be a season. At best maybe 8 games and expanded playoffs? Even that’s doubtful.

  14. Just move the league to New Zealand for the year. NZ has figured things out. Move the league there, have everyone quarantine for 2 weeks and then carry on.

  15. MEMORANDUM
    To: Nate Solder
    From: NFL

    You might want to worry about players protecting players (I.E. this weekend’s OL summit) before you take to social media with haughty blasts. Or Tom Brady. Or Dak Prescott parties. Or….Or…

  16. What a rocket scientists. Wow players start getting sick and like the NFL says wow horsey we must protect our people so “no football for you”. None of us would have ever thought of that. We just expected they would play with whomever could suit up, use college players, ex semi pro players, soccer players, WWE wrestlers, whatever it would take to put 22 people on the field. The almighty dollar will rule.

  17. Apparently they have a space suit type uniform the players will play in. Receivers cant go out more then 10 yards or the QB cant toss the ball due to the hoses attached to the back pack. HA

  18. “These players surely do not expect to get paid if there is no ball, right? How do they anticipate the league making money to pay them without any incoming revenue source?”

    Florio wrote weeks ago about the fact that the CBA has no out for the owners if the season is cancelled because of pandemic / disaster etc. The owners have to pay up, period.

    And stop acting like multi-billionaires can’t afford to pay out 200 million dollars if they have to. The owners could pay every employee they have including the players and not suffer one tiny bit in the insanely opulent lifestyle they live.

    For that matter it would be a massive tax write off if they had to do so. The owners will make money one way or another

  19. To all of you trashing Solder – it’s very well known his son has been fighting cancer. If he brought the virus home and that became news, you would be trashing him in these comments for NOT railing against playing earlier.

    This is life and death for all of us, but even more so for some. Relax, and try to find some empathy before getting self-righteous about whether someone else is going to their job.

Leave a Reply

