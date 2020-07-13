One group of players has clear opt-out rights for 2020: Unsigned draft picks

Getty Images

As the NFL and NFL Players Association discusses the rules, regulations, and circumstances that would apply to players who choose not to play in 2020, one group of players has an undeniable right to opt out of the coming season: Players currently not under contract.

More specifically for these purposes, rookie draft picks who have yet to sign contracts can choose not to sign contracts while they monitor the overall pandemic and the NFL’s handling of it. They also can choose to not sign at all for 2020, sitting out the full season and re-entering the draft in 2021.

As of Friday, fewer than a third of all draft picks had signed contracts. Only 25 percent, including Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah, have agreed to terms. To date, the delay has been attributed largely to teams that have had no real urgency to get players under contract. As training camp looms, however, it makes sense to pay attention to the possibility that one or more players — especially those with first-round talent — will opt to skip the season due to concerns about the pandemic and to try it again in 2021.

Alternatively, the unsigned rookies, particularly the first-round picks, could attempt to secure specific terms that would give them more flexibility in deciding whether to skip the season with only their 2020 base salary forfeited (typically, the rookie minimum) and no other financial consequences. If, for example, the NFL ultimately concludes that a final decision must be made before training camp, unsigned rookies could attempt to negotiate a different deadline, or perhaps the ability to choose to press pause if they become uncomfortable, with the ability to remain on the roster and to return whenever they choose.

There’s a chance teams will refuse to even entertain such discussions, but the players hold the ultimate leverage: Give me flexibility and protection on this point, or I simply won’t sign at all.

At this point, there’s no reason for any unsigned draft pick to rush to sign a contract that doesn’t give them appropriate protections in the event they decide to stop playing or at a minimum to take a break in the event of an outbreak. Indeed, there’s a strong argument to be made for waiting to sign anything until the first few weeks of training camp have unfolded, in order to ensure that safe and appropriate protocols have been implemented and are working before entering that environment.