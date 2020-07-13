Patriot League cancels all fall sports

Getty Images

In the latest sign of how difficult it will be to re-start sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one college conference is scrapping all of its fall sports this year.

The Patriot League will not play football or any other fall sport in 2020, according to multiple reports.

Although the Patriot League (whose football members are Holy Cross, Lafayette, Bucknell, Lehigh, Colgate, Fordham and Georgetown) is not a major football conference, the cancelation of its season will contribute to a growing sense that America simply isn’t ready for football to be played and practiced yet, with positive coronavirus tests surging in several areas of the country.

The NFL is continuing to plan as if its season will start on time in September. The major college football conferences have sounded less confident, with the Big Ten already canceling all non-conference games.