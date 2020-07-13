PGA Tour to play without fans rest of season

Getty Images

While the NFL is trying to figure out how many fans can watch games in person this year, if any, another sport has pulled the plug on spectators.

According to Ron Green Jr. of the Global Golf Post, the PGA will play the rest of this year’s schedule without fans on courses.

That’s significant since being outdoors is generally considered safer than being indoors in terms of the spread of COVID-19, and it would ostensibly be easier to move people in and out of a large property with multiple viewing locations than a fixed-seat environment.

The PGA decision doesn’t necessarily apply to The Masters (Nov. 12-15 in Augusta, Ga.) or the U.S. Open (Sept. 18-21 at Winged Foot in New York), since those tournaments are run by different organizations.