Quinton Dunbar‘s former attorney says new counsel the right move to advocate innocence

Getty Images

Now relegated to being the former attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, lawyer Michael Grieco released a statement on Monday after reports came out alleging he hosted a meeting at his law offices that saw victims paid off to change their sworn statements over the alleged armed robbery involving Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker.

“We agreed that new counsel would allow for continued advocacy of Mr. Dunbar’s innocence without any collateral distractions,” Grieco said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

A warrant in the case cites evidence, including video footage and direct messages, that allegedly show witness Dominic Johnson executing a payoff to four witnesses that then provided sworn statements saying Dunbar was not involved in any incident. The payoff to the four individuals was reportedly $55,000.

Following the report on Friday, Grieco released a statement refuting the claims made.

“Law enforcement, both local and federal, was advised from day one and beyond that the alleged ‘victims’ in this case were actively extorting Baker and Dunbar,” Grieco said. “These men fabricated a robbery story after waiting an hour to call police and then immediately began contacting the players demanding money.

“My office obtained accurate and truthful affidavits consistent with the independent witness and my client’s account. These ‘victims’ are seasoned career criminals who have been arrested and/or convicted of crimes ranging from conspiracy to commit murder, to human trafficking, to filing a false police report. Mr. Dunbar took and passed a polygraph confirming that he did not participate or witness any robbery.”

If Grieco did facilitate a payment to the victims for their recanted statement, he will have committed a crime and be in need of mounting his own defense. That reality would run in conflict with his ability to adequately represent Dunbar’s defense as well, which make the parting between the two sides the right move for all involved.