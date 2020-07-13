Report: Washington will wait to discuss long-term deal with Brandon Scherff

Getty Images

Washington will wait until after the season to try to sign right guard Brandon Scherff to a long-term deal, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Since the sides have made little movement toward a deal with the Wednesday deadline looming, the news comes as no surprise. It means Scherff will play 2020 under the one-year, $15.03 million franchise tag.

Scherff, 28, has made three Pro Bowls, but he also has missed a combined 13 games the past two seasons with injuries.

He has said he hopes to finish his career in Washington.

The team made him the fifth overall choice in 2015.