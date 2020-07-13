Report: Cowboys, Dak Prescott haven’t negotiated since March

Getty Images

There is a reason the Cowboys and Dak Prescott aren’t close to a deal: The sides have not held negotiations since March, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Further, the sides have “no plans for renewed talks,” according to Hill.

That means the Cowboys risk a future without Prescott as their quarterback. It could follow what happened in Washington, with the team twice franchising Kirk Cousins before he left as a free agent after not reaching agreement on a long-term deal.

In March, the Cowboys offered Prescott a five-year deal worth more than $34 million per year with $110 million guaranteed, Hill reports. Prescott wants four years.

The Cowboys have until Wednesday to reach agreement on a long-term deal with Prescott or he will play under the one-year, $31.4 million franchise tag.

Prescott’s representation and the Cowboys have talked for more than a year without reaching a deal. So if they can’t agree on a deal before Wednesday’s deadline, the Cowboys could have a new starting quarterback as soon as 2021 or by 2022.