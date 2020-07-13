Report: Jordan Reed wants to play, has interest

Getty Images

Jordan Reed hasn’t played football since Dec. 9, 2018, but he wants to play again.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the former Washington tight end wants to play this year, and has three teams interested in his services.

The 30-year-old Reed missed all of last season with a concussion, and has played just 65 of a possible 112 games in his career.

When well, he’s produced. During a career-high 14 games in 2015, he had 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns.. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy enough to follow that.

The Seahawks brought him in for a visit in March (after they signed Greg Olsen), so it’s reasonable to believe there’s interest from others.