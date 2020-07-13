Reports: Cowboys, Dak Prescott aren’t close to a deal

Posted by Josh Alper on July 13, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year contracts with their teams is on Wednesday and that leaves the Cowboys with a couple of days to strike a deal with quarterback Dak Prescott.

It doesn’t sound like anyone should be holding their breath for news of such an agreement over the next 48 hours or so. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys and Prescott are not close to finding the common ground that’s eluded them for quite a while now.

Deadlines can sometimes make deals happen after they looked unlikely a couple of days earlier, but there’s not much reason to think things are going to go the other way in Dallas. The two sides have engaged in conversations about a contract extension since Prescott became eligible for one last year and they haven’t been able to seal the deal.

Word has been that the length of the contract has been one of the sticking points as the Cowboys would like more years than Prescott. The quarterback is due to make $31.4 million this year under the tag and that number would go up to $37.68 million if he’s tagged again in 2021.

28 responses to “Reports: Cowboys, Dak Prescott aren’t close to a deal

  4. Of course they’re not close… Dak thinks he’s worth closer to $40Mil/yr. than the $20 rational-thinking people believe. He’ll play on the Franchise Tag, lead his team to another 8-8 season and be a free agent next year lucky to receive a 3 yr/$30Mil offer from some desperate team.

  5. Let Dakota walk. He’s average at best. Let the team sink this year and get a decent draft choice. Give Dakota the choice – sign the franchise tag and show us what you can do or sit out and consider yourself an ex-Cowboy.

  6. tb12bestqbevah says:
    July 13, 2020 at 2:51 pm
    Dak: I want a Mahomes deal

    ——————————

    Jerry: You’re not Mahomes

  9. I’m not a cowboys fan but all you on here are nuts. Dak is a top ten QB. Has never missed a start in 4 years. Has the 2nd most wins since he entered the league. Been to the playoffs off twice.
    All you fools on here hate the cowboys but don’t realize he’s better than your qb

  10. Thank god the deadline is Wednesday so we will not to here about this until next year.

  12. It worked for Flacco years ago – doubt it will work for Dak, but time will tell. At least we’re not seeing “elite” and “Dak” in the same sentence.

  13. Dak, stand your ground. Jerra had a chance to sign you months ago and dragged his feet. Too late! He played chicken and now he’s about to get PLUCKED! Then deep fried!

    Go get your money Dude! He can afford it after paying you minimum wages for 4 years. The hand grenade backfired. Now, it’s blown up in his little hands.

  14. Jerry, cancel the FT, pull any deals offered, claim to not pick up the option and watch Dak pout all season and use Dalton

  16. tb12bestqbevah says:
    July 13, 2020 at 2:51 pm
    Dak: I want a Mahomes deal.

    ___

    Me: Good luck with that.

    He is not very good. Good enough, but not elite. Forget one year numbers people. Plus he plays in the NFC East.

    Perfect season to test it. Have Dalton start and see where the season goes. Probably abbreviated and filled with people out because of sickness. Prove you can find a humble, more realistic guy and make it work.

  17. Dak isn’t asking for more money than Jerry is offering. They have agreed to a price already. Dak will only sign a 4 year deal, and Jerry is only offering a 5 year deal. The fight isn’t about money like many people think, it’s the length of contract that is holding this up.

  19. Cowboys need to move on. They will be 8-8 with whoever they have. Always a brides maid, never a bride.

  21. He signs the franchise tag to the tune of 35 mil for this year or close to it…

    If they try to tag him again, he’ll get 120 % of this years salary or over 40 mil…

    Then it’s 144 % of that the 3rd year or 60 mil…

    Dak is guaranteed 105 mil over the next 3 years… he’d be foolish to accept anything less than what pat Mahomes got now that the cowboys have started the franchise tag process.
    Dak holds ALL the leverage now and he should hold out until the cowboys either pay him market value or let him get market value in FA.

  22. Jerry the bungler and Dak the over-hyped underachiever. These guys are perfect for each other.

  23. Dak, you and every NFL player are one severe injury from the end of your career. Sign and take the money!

  24. Ditto this –

    maxamili says:
    July 13, 2020 at 3:07 pm
    I’m not a cowboys fan but all you on here are nuts. Dak is a top ten QB. Has never missed a start in 4 years. Has the 2nd most wins since he entered the league. Been to the playoffs off twice.
    All you fools on here hate the cowboys but don’t realize he’s better than your qb

  25. Everyone in Dallas is ready to move on after this year. Unless Dak wins the Superbowl he’s not getting the money he wants. He’s somewhere between the 8th and 12th best qb in the NFL and that’s not worth 35+million and a short contract where you have no long term leverage. They will try to find his replacement next year or franchise him one more time and move on.

  26. Sorry, Dak doesnt have the market value of Mahomes. Any league MVP’s or SB MVP’s for Dak? Didnt think so.

  27. Dak is not worth 10 million a year let alone 35-40 million. Dak is not a top 15 QB. Jones messed up when he over paid Zeke. Let Dak walk and get his money of off some other owner willing to over pay him.

  28. Dak gets a lot of attention because he plays on, cough, cough, America’s Team. Put him anywhere else and few would care. He’s really not that good.

