Reports: Cowboys, Dak Prescott aren’t close to a deal

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year contracts with their teams is on Wednesday and that leaves the Cowboys with a couple of days to strike a deal with quarterback Dak Prescott.

It doesn’t sound like anyone should be holding their breath for news of such an agreement over the next 48 hours or so. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys and Prescott are not close to finding the common ground that’s eluded them for quite a while now.

Deadlines can sometimes make deals happen after they looked unlikely a couple of days earlier, but there’s not much reason to think things are going to go the other way in Dallas. The two sides have engaged in conversations about a contract extension since Prescott became eligible for one last year and they haven’t been able to seal the deal.

Word has been that the length of the contract has been one of the sticking points as the Cowboys would like more years than Prescott. The quarterback is due to make $31.4 million this year under the tag and that number would go up to $37.68 million if he’s tagged again in 2021.