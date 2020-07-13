Stephen Jones retains hope Randy Gregory returns

Getty Images

Apparently not everyone in the Cowboys organization has given up hope of getting Randy Gregory back on the field this season.

Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram tweeted that Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones reached out to him after Hill’s initial report on the defensive end.

“When I wrote earlier that the Cowboys had all but given up on Randy Gregory’s reinstatement, I did not get that information from Jerry or Stephen Jones,” Hill wrote. “Got it from other sources. Stephen has reached out and said the Cowboys still have hope. Nothing is guaranteed. Time will tell.

“Stephen Jones has not given up hope for Randy Gregory and people close [to] Gregory have hope.”

Hill wrote earlier in the day that the Cowboys have “all but given up hope” of Gregory being reinstated from his indefinite suspension.

Gregory’s last game came in Week 17 of 2018. He missed the entire 2019 season while indefinitely suspended.

Gregory, 27, is serving his fourth suspension for violation of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy. His last reinstatement came July 17, 2018.

The Cowboys made Gregory a second-round choice in 2015, but he has played only 28 games over three seasons, making 45 tackles and seven sacks.