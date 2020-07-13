Stephon Gilmore calls Cam Newton “a great signing” for the Patriots

Getty Images

No one was more important to the success of the Patriots’ defense last year than cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and now Gilmore believes the Patriots have the perfect player to lead their offense.

Gilmore said Cam Newton‘s arrival has him very excited about what he can bring to New England.

“It was a great signing,” Gilmore told TheRinger.com. “I think Cam’s very hungry. I’ve always been a Cam fan. I think he’s hard to prepare against and he has a great opportunity to compete for a starting job. I’m looking forward to seeing him on our team.”

Although injuries have plagued Newton’s last two seasons, Gilmore thinks this year will be different.

“He’s very hungry this year. I think he’s healthy now, so I’m just looking forward to him helping our team out,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and Newton is the 2015 MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. The Patriots have accomplished leaders on both sides of the ball.