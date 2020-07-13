Travis Kelce, Brian Urlacher, DeMarco Murray join group bidding to buy Mets

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers purchased a stake in the Milwaukee Bucks a few years ago. Now, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trying to do something similar with the New York Mets.

Kelce and former NFL players Brian Urlacher and DeMarco Murray are among a group of investors who have joined Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s bid to buy the Mets, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

“This is a crazy opportunity,” Kelce said. “I had a chance to meet Alex Rodriguez a couple years ago and just told him how much of a fan I was as a kid of him. I’m very thankful for the success that I’ve had in the NFL, to have an opportunity like this come across the table. I couldn’t think of a more unique set of people to be in charge of this.

“Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are a star-studded couple that have gotten to where they are because they work their tails off. And they’re good human beings. I thank them for letting me be a part of this.”

The group has submitted its initial bid of $1.7 billion.

Although hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has made a top bid of $2 billion, the New York Post reports that Mets COO Jeff Wilpon would prefer to sell to the Rodriguez-Lopez group if its offer is close.

Rodriguez and fiancée Lopez have put $300 million of their own money toward the bid. Other investors include former Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas and NBA players Bradley Beal and Mason Plumlee.

“Being a former athlete and having a chance to be a part of a group trying to purchase a professional team, it’s pretty cool,” Urlacher told McClure on Monday. “It’s especially cool to be involved with Alex. Alex is the man. You’ve got Kelce, Joe Thomas, DeMarco Murray. It’s great to be in a group with them.”