Tyreek Hill aiming for 2,000 receiving yards in 2020

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill has won a Super Bowl, made first-team All-Pro twice and scored 41 touchdowns over four NFL seasons, so he’s checked off a lot of boxes when it comes to attaining milestones.

The Chiefs wideout has one personal goal in mind for the coming season. During an appearance on a podcast with Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette, Hill said that he’s set a goal of posting an NFL-record 2,000 receiving yards for the coming season.

“That’s like a whole other level,” Hill said, via the Kansas City Star. “That’s like Mamba mentality though for me. I’ve got to stay locked in. I’ve got to get the proper rest. I’ve got to put the right things in my body. For the game, it’s going to be easy then. That’s been my main goal and my main thing this year.”

Hill posted 1,479 yards while playing every game in the 2018 season. He missed four games last year and good health would be a key to reaching his goal, although the presence of Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and other talented skill position players may still keep the ball from finding Hill often enough to pass Calvin Johnson for the single-season record.