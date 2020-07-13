University of Texas renaming football field for Earl Campbell, Ricky Williams

Getty Images

The University of Texas announced a series of changes on Monday, many of which were in response to calls from members of the school’s football team for the university to do more to make the school a welcoming place for black students.

The moves included an announcement that they will erect a status of Julius Whittier, the school’s first black football letterman, outside of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. They will also be renaming the field inside the stadium after the school’s two Heisman Trophy winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams.

Campbell and Williams’ names will take the place Joe Jamail’s on the field. The late Jamail was a major donor to the school and his family requested the name change.

“Earl and myself are honored to be part of the momentum of change sweeping our alma mater,” Williams said in a statement.

Texas is also taking the name of Robert Lee Moore off of what will now be known as the Physics, Math and Astronomy Building. Moore was a professor at the school who refused to teach black students and was in favor of segregation.

Other changes include honoring Heman M. Sweatt, who was the school’s first black student, and the Precursors, the school’s first black undegraduates.

The school also promised to “own, acknowledge and teach about all aspects of the origins of “The Eyes of Texas” as we continue to sing it moving forward with a redefined vision that unites our community.” The school song has ties to minstrel shows in the early 20th century and the university’s statement on Monday said they hope to “reclaim and redefine what this song stands for” in the present.