Washington announces name, logo will be retired

Posted by Mike Florio on July 13, 2020, 9:17 AM EDT
The Washington NFL franchise, 10 days after announcing that a “thorough review” of its name will be conducted, has made a preliminary decision.

At the end of the current review, the old name will be retired.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name,” the franchise announced in a statement. “That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the [current] name and logo upon completion of this review.”

In other words, the name remains in place until the review has completed and a new name has been revealed.

“Dan Snyder and Ron Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise that inspires our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

Presumably, the name will last longer than 100 years. Every other name in the NFL presumably will, unless and until teams move (and unless and until the Chiefs decide to change their name, too).

For now, the message is this: The new name will be gone, but for now it will remain. It’s an awkward needle to thread for the team, since today’s announcement makes it clear that the name must go. It’s simply not a sustainable approach, and it points to a new name being selected ASAP, presumably once the team does what it should have already done — secures the appropriate trademark protections for the new name and logo.

There’s still no reason to keep the current name while the next name is picked. Frankly, it feels like one final act of defiance by Snyder, even as he realizes that the clock has finally struck all-caps NEVER.

30 responses to “Washington announces name, logo will be retired

  1. Good, way past time. I hope they go with the Washington Hogs. I love it when fan traditions become an official part of the team’s identity!

  4. It probably should have been a little more concilliatory about knowing people want the name changed as quickly as possible but to do it right takes more time that a week or even a couple of months.

  5. I’m hoping they come up with a timeless name that celebrates DC. Washington Corruption has a nice ring to it.

  6. Whatever name and logo used, this organization is comparable to a large dumpster fire.

  7. Based on the criteria they’ve set, an easy solution would be to change the name to the Washington Brave…as it would work as a tribute to the military and a light reference to the old name…which ticks their boxes. As an Eagles fan, I’d be happy enough for them not to take that gift of an idea, however, and botch the transition in some more hilarious way ;-).

  8. You have to love the fact that even in their press release it hints at Snyder following the money above all else, just look at the order of who Snyder is trying to appease.

    “That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.”

    Sponsors > Fans > Community

  10. My biggest problem with this entire deal is why is RON RIVERA “half” the power on this? What possible insight would a Head Coach have on marketing a team? And more importantly this: He’s never coached a SINGLE GAME for Washington!?? He just got there. And there’s a very fair chance within 2-3 seasons he could be fired anyway. So why on Earth would Snyder bring in a guy who just showed up, to re-name a 90 year old NFL franchise, and for 2020 the most famous sports team on Earth?

  11. Given he’s a stubborn conservative billionaire, someone put the screws on Snyder BIGTIME!

  12. ” tradition rich franchise that inspires our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

    In that order… disgusting really.

  14. And in 100 years, Daniel Snyder IV will change the name back to the Washington Redskins

  15. This really moves the ball forward and effects important societal change. Priorities sound. But it feels great!

  16. I don’t think most mascots or nicknames are bad, but I do think the idea is incredibly corny. Why even have a nickname? They could start a new trend and be Washington Football Club, or Gridiron Club. I think this is one area where soccer has it right. Very few teams have official nicknames.

  17. DC Comics -or-
    Washington Generals

    Or keep “Redskins” but make the mascot a small potatoe

  20. Sponsors pulling out did in a week what 50 years of protests failed to accomplish.

    Social justice helps us feel good about ourselves but capitalism gets results.

  21. Appeasement is feeding the crocodile in the hopes he will eat you last….

    Winston Churchill

  22. Good. Looks like Warriors have the inside track. From A Cowboys fan, it won’t lessen the rivalry. I truly hope the community embraces the change, and focuses more on building a competitive team.

  23. The Washington team should be called the Fedexers.

    Think it is a joke?

    Just go back to 1921 a view the Green Bay Acme Packers Jersey.

  24. Washington Generals. They should change their colors to navy blue, red, and white.

  26. MortimerInMiami says:
    July 13, 2020 at 9:45 am
    A great name and logo gone as well as the great Cowboy Redskin rivalry.

    RIP HTTR

    ————-

    Can’t blame team name on lack of skins / cowboys rivalry. You can blame the fact that both teams have been largely irrelevant for the last 20+ years. They only battle for last in the NFC east.

  27. “Presumably, the name will last longer than 100 years.”

    No need to worry about that, the NFL will be long gone by that point

  28. How would you guys feel if he put a picture of his profile on the side to the helmet and renamed the team the Washington Synders? It worked for Paul Brown…minus the profile picture of course.

  29. Eventually the NFL will probably go the way of the English Premier League and the other European soccer leagues and have advertising on their jerseys (just like Little League). Snyder seems greedy enough to get the jump on that so just change the name to the Washington FedExers. Think of the money Dan, you always do.

