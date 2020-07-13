Washington hires Don Warren for personnel role

Getty Images

Don Warren wasn’t out of work long, and already knows his way around his new team.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Warren has been hired by Washington as the new assistant director of pro personnel.

His contract wasn’t renewed by the Panthers, where he had worked the previous 10 years as a pro scout.

Warren spent his entire 14-year playing career at tight end with Washington, and was part of three Super Bowl champions.

The team fired director of the pro personnel Alex Santos and assistant director Richard Mann II this weekend, as the team shakes up its football operation under coach Ron Rivera.

