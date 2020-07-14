Browns close to five-year extension with Myles Garrett

Getty Images

The Browns have done a huge piece of business, signing defensive end Myles Garrett to mammoth contract extension.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns and Garrett are closing in on a five-year extension worth $125 million.

A $25 million-a-year average would make him the highest-paid pass-rusher (and defensive player) in the league, surpassing the Khalil Mack deal.

The Browns have made it clear that keeping the former No. 1 overall pick was a priority this offseason, with General Manager Andrew Berry calling him “a long-term member and pillar in our organization.”

He had 10 sacks in 10 games last year, missing the final six after he clocked Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet.