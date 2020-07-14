Cam Newton: Josh McDaniels can call some stuff he hasn’t been able to call before

Posted by Josh Alper on July 14, 2020, 9:47 AM EDT
Getty Images

After Cam Newton agreed to a contract with the Patriots, former Patriot Randy Moss said that we’ll have a chance to see “really see how fun that offense can really be” with a player like Newton at quarterback.

Moss was careful to note that his comments weren’t meant to discredit anything Tom Brady did in New England while talking about his interest in seeing what Newton can do with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels calling the shots on offense. Newton shared a similar view during a roundtable discussion with Odell Beckham, Victor Cruz and Todd Gurley for Beckham’s YouTube channel.

Newton said he felt disrespected by the lack of interest in his services this offseason, but changed to feeling “vindicated by some degree” by the fact that the Patriots moved to sign him as the possible heir to Brady. He also noted that he offers McDaniels a chance to do some new things in the offense.

“We have to talk about the elephant in the room,” Newton said. “You know who you’re coming after? I’m like ‘Yeah, great.’ What he was, what he is, is great, needs no even talking about it. But one thing about it though: Coach McDaniels, you’re able to call some stuff that you ain’t ever been able to call now. You’re getting a dog. You’re getting one of these ticked off dogs, too. And I’m looking at the schedule and I’m like ‘Who we’re playing? That team passed on me! OK, that team passed on me. They could’ve came and got me.'”

We wondered last week whether McDaniels might look to his experience coaching Tim Tebow when it comes to molding the offense around Newton, but it’s a safe bet that things are going to look different whether he draws on his past or comes up with something completely different for the first days of post-Brady football in New England.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Cam Newton: Josh McDaniels can call some stuff he hasn’t been able to call before

  1. Yeah, coaching Tebow is just like coaching Cam. Press just can’t let go, can they?

  2. Cam Newton: Josh McDaniels can call some stuff he hasn’t been able to call before
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Does McDaniels call the fake punts? There will be more opportunities for those

  3. I can’t believe how some people think Newton will be an upgrade from Brady!
    Newton doesn’t have the pocket presence and awareness Brady does nor the accuracy and pin point touch.
    I wouldn’t be surprised if Newton wasn’t even the starter in week 1.

  4. not a cam fan but if he really is healthy, which he looks, and is going to play with that chip on his shoulder this season then the rest of the afc east should prepare for another year of also ran status

  6. Newton 1ST has to EARN the starting position over Stidham before he should start talking crap….. be humble!!!

  7. Mr. Humble is back!

    Too bad he doesn’t have Mr. Big Chest on the team as well.

  8. I don’t speak for Pats fans, but I haven’t heard anyone, outside of the idiotic p6, say Newton is an upgrade over Brady. He’s an upgrade over Stidham, at this point in Stidham’s career. It’ll be different, it’ll be interesting. May not work. Sure looking forward to watching it(I hope).

  10. Wow, great show of modesty from the savvy vet.

    Yeah McDaniels can now move into the era of calling single read, lock-in yet overthrow your receiver concepts.

    Cam is a bum.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.