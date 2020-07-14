Chargers allow season ticket holders to opt out of 2020

Getty Images

The Chargers are joining many other teams in the NFL in offering season ticket holders an opt out.

The team announced “Charge Forward,” a Bolt Fam Membership rollover program. The Chargers will credit 2020 season ticket members for the 2021 season or give a refund, if requested.

Season ticket prices for 2021 are frozen for those who rollover their 2020 payment.

Those season ticket holders also will receive priority to single-game tickets if fans are allowed to attend any home games in 2020.

“Season Ticket Members will have priority to select from any available inventory,” the team wrote Tuesday. “Our goal will be to accommodate as many people as possible within the health and safety guidelines outlined by SoFi Stadium, the CDC, and local health and government officials. Currently there have been no final decisions made affecting the seating map for a reduced capacity scenario, and we will be in communication with our Members as those decisions have been made.”

The team is deferring payments scheduled for July 15 to Feb. 15, 2021.