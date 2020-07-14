Chris Jones suggests Chiefs are building a “dynasty”

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones seems to think he has more Super Bowl rings in his future.

Shortly after agreeing to a four-year contract to remain in Kansas City, Jones wrote on Twitter of the possibility that the Chiefs are building a dynasty.

“Let’s gooooo!” Jones wrote. “The Dynasty Continues.”

The word “dynasty” has been thrown around quite a bit in Kansas City this offseason, with Patrick Mahomes and Sammy Watkins among the other players who have suggested that’s where the Chiefs are heading. The Chiefs certainly have a talented roster and could be just as good in 2020 as they were in 2019, but some would worry they’re tempting fate by voicing the dynasty goal out loud.