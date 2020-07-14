Colorado neighborhood changing name, has Broncos suggestions

Since FedEx and Nike couldn’t twist their wallets into making a change, residents of a Denver neighborhood named after a racist are looking to the NFL for inspiration for a new moniker.

According to Kyle Newman of the Denver Post, there were seven Broncos-related suggestions for renaming the Stapleton neighborhood in Denver.

The neighborhood was originally named after a former mayor who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, so it’s reasonable to understand why they might want to distance themselves from it now.

The community conducted an online straw poll of 3,422 people, and 331 names were suggested.

Three of the suggestions were in honor of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen — Bowlen Green, Bowlen Place, and Bowlenville. (Although, we’re probably too close to the tragedy of the Bowlen Green Massacre for that to be appropriate.)

Other suggestions included Peyton Place and Peytonville, and Elwayville in honor of Super Bowl-champion quarterbacks. Another suggestion was Briscoe, in honor of former Broncos quarterback Marlin Briscoe, the first black quarterback to start in the modern era.

One renegade NBA fan also suggested Doug Moe Town in honor of the former Nuggets coach.

Sadly, none of those sports-themed suggestions made it to the list of nine finalists — Central Park, Concourse, Meadowlark, Mosley, Park Central, Peterson, Randolph, Skyview and Tailwinds. Residents are voting on those beginning today.

12 responses to “Colorado neighborhood changing name, has Broncos suggestions

  1. A bit of backstory: The neighborhood wasn’t directly named for Stapleton–it’s built on the site of the old Stapleton International Airport which was named for him. That is why several of the name finalists are references to airport types of things.

  2. As a former resident of the area I will say that whatever name they choose it will be very controversial and will not be the final word.

  3. What exactly does this have to do with football? They had preliminary discussions about naming it after the Broncos and that makes it to the national page on NFL discussion? Almost like there is an agenda here

  6. Honestly never heard of neighborhoods having names?? Is that a Colorado thing where you name the different neighborhoods in your towns?

  7. zonedout100 says:
    July 14, 2020 at 12:42 pm
    Honestly never heard of neighborhoods having names?? Is that a Colorado thing where you name the different neighborhoods in your towns?
    ————

    Are you serious?

  8. Clearly, you aren’t familiar with Chicago. Neighborhoods have had names for a century. Lakeview, Wicker Park, Bridgeport, Logan Square, Hyde Park, Andersonville, Back of the Yards, etc. The list is endless.

  10. zonedout100 says:
    July 14, 2020 at 12:42 pm
    Honestly never heard of neighborhoods having names?? Is that a Colorado thing where you name the different neighborhoods in your towns?

    Ever been to New York City?
    Harlem, SoHo, East Village, Upper West Side, Greenwich Village,shall I go on, there are lots more!

  11. jdphx says:
    July 14, 2020 at 12:27 pm
    When did EVERYONE’s skin get so thin?
    _____________________________

    Not so much thin skinned as empowered. Instead of just water cooler talk or complaining at parties, people now realize it’s not just them. The internet, and social media in particular, allow people to find each other and join forces. If they gather enough steam, the momentum can bring change. People used to feel powerless against loudmouths at work and in crowds. They also used to feel powerless against bullies on line. The pendulum is shifting. If you put something on blast, prepare for the response. Free speech goes both ways.

    As far as renaming things. Just because a mistake was made decades ago when racism and sexism were chic and powerful people could plaster their names all over anything they wanted doesn’t mean we have to continue living in their shadow. Stapleton was a power hungry mayor. That’s all. He doesn’t deserve to live in perpetuity just because he had a chokehold on power for a period. Of course, I doubt anyone on football forums really cares about local Colorado politics

  12. zonedout100 says:
    July 14, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    Honestly never heard of neighborhoods having names?? Is that a Colorado thing where you name the different neighborhoods in your towns?

    ———————————-

    Hey everyone!
    Here’s someone who never heard of Bronx, Brooklyn, or even Hollywood. Yes…those are neighborhood names.
    I could name dozens in cities all over the country. Education is a “thing”.

