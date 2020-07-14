Colorado neighborhood changing name, has Broncos suggestions

Getty Images

Since FedEx and Nike couldn’t twist their wallets into making a change, residents of a Denver neighborhood named after a racist are looking to the NFL for inspiration for a new moniker.

According to Kyle Newman of the Denver Post, there were seven Broncos-related suggestions for renaming the Stapleton neighborhood in Denver.

The neighborhood was originally named after a former mayor who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, so it’s reasonable to understand why they might want to distance themselves from it now.

The community conducted an online straw poll of 3,422 people, and 331 names were suggested.

Three of the suggestions were in honor of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen — Bowlen Green, Bowlen Place, and Bowlenville. (Although, we’re probably too close to the tragedy of the Bowlen Green Massacre for that to be appropriate.)

Other suggestions included Peyton Place and Peytonville, and Elwayville in honor of Super Bowl-champion quarterbacks. Another suggestion was Briscoe, in honor of former Broncos quarterback Marlin Briscoe, the first black quarterback to start in the modern era.

One renegade NBA fan also suggested Doug Moe Town in honor of the former Nuggets coach.

Sadly, none of those sports-themed suggestions made it to the list of nine finalists — Central Park, Concourse, Meadowlark, Mosley, Park Central, Peterson, Randolph, Skyview and Tailwinds. Residents are voting on those beginning today.