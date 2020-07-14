Eagles sign Jason Peters to replace Brandon Brooks

Getty Images

Jason Peters is returning to Philadelphia.

Peters, the 38-year-old offensive lineman who spent most of the last decade as the Eagles’ starting left tackle, is re-signing with Philadelphia, the team announced.

But Peters will not be returning to his old position. Instead, Peters is expected to play right guard, filling in for Brandon Brooks, who will miss the season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon.

According to NFL Network, Peters is getting a one-year contract with $3 million guaranteed and the opportunity to earn a total of up to $6 million.

If Peters can fill in admirably for Brooks, it would go a long way toward getting the Eagles’ offense going in the right direction as they attempt to repeat as NFC East champions.

Peters has been a big part of a lot of successful offenses in Philadelphia, and now he’ll try to keep it going from a new spot on the offensive line.