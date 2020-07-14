Former landlord seeks immediate judgment against Antonio Brown

Posted by Charean Williams on July 14, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Antonio Brown recently settled a grievance with the Patriots. Brown hopefully set some of the money aside.

His former landlord, who filed suit against Brown for trashing a Miami apartment, filed a motion seeking immediate judgment for $209,000 in damages, Daniel Wallach, a legal analyst for TheAthletic.com, reports.

Brown stopped defending the case six months ago and never hired new counsel.

“Mr. Brown has failed to comply with two court orders, including failing to either file a notice indicating he wishes to proceed pro se or having an attorney file a Notice of Appearance on his behalf,” the motion reads, per Wallach.

“Mr. Brown’s lack of compliance creates the presumption that Mr. Brown has abandoned his claims and defenses in this law suit.”

The fully furnished apartment that Brown rented is valued at $7 million.

Brown gave two depositions in the case. The last came in December before a judge after the landlord argued in court papers filed after the Sept. 24 deposition that Brown was “extremely noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly,” that he showed up 30 minutes late for the deposition, and that Brown refused to “answer the most routine of questions.”

Brown’s previous attorneys filed a motion to withdraw seven months ago, according to the motion filed Tuesday.

“Over six months has elapsed since the Court’s Order requiring Mr. Brown to retain new counsel and five months has elapsed since the hearing on the Motion for Partial Summary Judgment,” Tuesday’s filing reads, per Wallach.

“Mr. Brown’s failure to retain new counsel is clearly willful, knowing and intentional.”

8 responses to “Former landlord seeks immediate judgment against Antonio Brown

  1. Not going to feel sorry for him since he’s an unsympathetic character and he stopped defending the suit, but $209,000 is A LOT of damage to an apartment. You could gut the place down to the studs and rebuild the whole apartment for that kind of money. Does that include legal fees, possibly?

  4. mogogo1 says:
    July 14, 2020 at 4:34 pm
    You couldn’t even replace the furnishings & appliances in a $7m condo for $209k.

  5. “Mr. Brown’s failure to retain new counsel is clearly willful, knowing and intentional.”

    Not to defend this moron, but I’m pretty sure he lives in his own consequence free fantasy land. Guy probably fired his lawyer and forgot about it, like that took care of the problem.

  7. With all the crap going on in the world right now it’s kinda refreshing seeing news about the shenanigans of AB.

