Inside the Chris Jones deal

Posted by Mike Florio on July 14, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones has a long-term deal. But not the kind of long-term deal that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed last week.

Mahomes is under contract for 12 years after signing a 10-year extension. Jones, whose rookie deal had expired, is under contract for only four.

It’s a four-year, $80 million deal, with $60 million functionally guaranteed, based on the structure.

He gets $16.26 million in 2020 (with no signing bonus), $21.5 million in 2021, $22.374 million in 2022, and $20 million in 2023.

Surprisingly, the Chiefs agreed not to insist on having a fifth or sixth year on the contract. Those final years provide a one-way benefit to the team; if the player is still playing at a high level, the team happily keeps him. If he isn’t, they cut him loose. For Jones, after four years he’ll be back at the table again.

Of the $80 million, 47 percent of it ($37.626 million) is fully guaranteed at signing. Roughly 70 percent ($55.75 million) is functionally guaranteed by the second year of the deal. By April 2021, Jones will pocket $37 million or nearly half of the full value of the contract.

Beyond the $80 million, he can earn $1.25 million per year in sack incentives, giving the deal a maximum value of $85 million.

Given that the pandemic is creating plenty of uncertainty, it’s a deal that ensures Jones will be with the Chiefs for four more seasons while also giving him the chance to hit the market before he turns 30.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Inside the Chris Jones deal

  1. So far Brett Veach has been outstanding as a GM. Let’s hope he can keep it up and keep a winning team together.

  2. Is it poaaible Bret Veach wraps up GM of the year before the pre-season starts?

    Retained Watkins, Robinson, & Breeland on team friendly deals

    Made Chris Jones happy in a situation where he was on the verge of going AWOL.

    Signed the biggest contract in sports history for the best player in the league that somehow turned out to be very team friendly.

    When most teams hemorrhage players after a SB win, the Chiefs are largely intact.

    Brett Veach. Doing good work. Damn son. Take a bow.

  6. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    July 14, 2020 at 5:45 pm
    Welcome to cap hell

    ————

    Mahomes and Jones are players you happily go into cap hell for.

  7. so now teams are going to have to pay 35m to a qb, 18m to a wr and 20m to a pass rusher. thats 73m for 3 players at the minimum

  8. 2 great signings for the Chiefs.
    Have to ask though – (about) $60 mil tied up in 2 players per year ?
    That’s going to make for some tough decisions on the rest of the roster, for sure.

  9. All well and good except anyone can open a checkbook like Elway and the sink the team for years. We have seen these mistakes so many times.

    Anyone applauding such horrible economic management is clueless and just doesn’t understanf business. One BIG reason why NE formed 2 dynasties was for that reason. It’s because of BBs cap brilliance as much as the coaching. He nevet fell in love with players who could see a bloated price tag. He just drafted a new person. KC failed.

    With the cap going down in 2021 for the first time in the 27 year history with a cap league such as this the Chiefs are drunk with a sb hangover and in serious trouble in the immediate future. It’s what you don’t want to do.

    Just look at the numbers. Why would you think it’s good to be paying all the key drafted players 4 times amount at once with imported, bloated contracts as opposed to what you were just paying them to get you to a sb? lol It makes no sense.

    You have to wonder who gets dealt now or cut elsewhere weakening the team’s continuity past 2020.

    It’s literally the worst news possible if you are a a Chiefs fan when the money is wasted with Clark, Watkins, Fisher and Mathieu, pushing them to the cap even before the draft in May.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.