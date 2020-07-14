Jalen Mills predicts a breakout season for himself

Getty Images

Jalen Mills didn’t change teams this offseason, but sticking with the Eagles is one of the only things that’s the same for him in 2020.

Mills is moving from cornerback to safety and changed his uniform number to underline the shift in his role in Philly this year. Mills believes that all of those changes are setting the stage for a leap in performance in his fourth season with the Eagles.

“I feel like at my position, my competitiveness and the position that I [know] this Eagles Defense is going to be able to put me in to make the plays that I know I can make, that I’m going to have a breakout season,” Mills said on 97.5 The Fanatic, via NJ.com. “I’m ready for it, so as far as when we’re talking about any type of other players and bringing in other guys, especially at the safety position, I definitely feel like I can hold my own.”

A 2018 foot injury led Mills to finish that season on injured reserve and the injury led to a stay on the PUP list that cost him the first six games of last season. Any similar absences would put a damper on Mills’ hopes of making his first season at safety the breakout year he’s hoping to have.