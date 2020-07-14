Justin Simmons signs franchise tag

Getty Images

It doesn’t appear Broncos safety Justin Simmons will get the long-term deal he coveted, but he will step on the field on day one of training camp.

Simmons has signed the franchise tag, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. That means Simmons will make $11.44 million this season if the sides don’t get something done in the next 24 hours.

The four players previously tagged by General Manager John Elway all reached mutliyear deals before the deadline, though things this year are complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic creating uncertainty with the salary cap.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is the only franchise- or transition-tagged player to agree to a multi-year deal thus far and there’s been pessimistic reports about the prospects of other deals getting done before the deadline.

Simmons, 26, has played 58 games in four seasons, making 289 tackles, 11 interceptions and 28 pass breakups.