Kelvin Harmon tore his ACL

Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Kelvin Harmon‘s second NFL season is over before it started.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Harmon tore his ACL while working out on his own recently. He’ll miss the coming season as a result of the injury.

Harmon was a sixth-round pick last year and played 482 offensive snaps while appearing in every regular season game. He ended the year with 30 catches for 365 yards, completed the one pass he tried for 11 yards and was credited with a pair of tackles on special teams.

With Harmon out of the picture, his fellow 2019 rookie Terry McLaurin is joined on the receiver depth chart by Trey Quinn, Cam Sims, Steven Sims, Cody Latimer and 2020 fourth-rounder Antonio Gandy-Golden.