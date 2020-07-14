Mohamed Sanu working out with Jarrett Stidham

Getty Images

Shortly after Cam Newton signed with the Patriots, he began working out with Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. But Newton isn’t the only New England quarterback Sanu is working with this offseason.

Sanu posted a video of himself working out with Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham on Monday as well.

Newton is expected to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback, although Stidham will get an opportunity to compete with Newton for the starting job. Brian Hoyer is in the mix as well.

Sanu arrived in New England in the middle of last season but didn’t do much as he struggled to recover from an ankle injury. But the Patriots hope Sanu can be a starting receiver for them this year.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have advised players against working out together amid concerns that players aren’t taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously enough. Many players are continuing to work out together despite those recommendations.