Odell Beckham Jr. “trying to kill it” this season

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has returned to dying his hair blond. It’s symbolic, Beckham explained, as he tries to rebound from an off season.

“This is how I feel,‘’ Beckham said during a discussion entitled ‘The Bigger Picture’ with good friends Cam Newton, Victor Cruz and Todd Gurley, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I’m tired of playing your game. This year, I’m trying to kill. That’s it.”

Beckham topped the 1,000-yard mark, with 1,035 yards, but he scored only four touchdowns last season. He did not make the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season.

“Each year I still have 1,000 yards and they want to talk about ‘you’re not the same player,” Beckham said. “I understand the game now. And that’s why you see the blond back. There’s nothing you can tell me.”

The Browns will have to figure out how to spread the ball around and yet keep their playmakers happy at the same time. They also have Nick Chubb, who rushed for 1,494 yards last season, Jarvis Landry, who caught 83 passes for 1,174 yards, and Kareem Hunt, who led the league in rushing in 2017 as a rookie with the Chiefs.

“I want an opportunity to catch the ball,” Beckham said. “I want the same opportunities that all of these other receivers have in the league when they’re getting 2,000 targets, ending up with 150 catches, I want to be in a position where I can succeed because football is not the same as basketball. Football is so much more of a team sport.”