Odell Beckham says he contemplated retiring after 2017 broken ankle

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has declared himself healthy and ready to go for the 2020 season after having core muscle surgery, but he reflected on another injury during a roundtable chat with Cam Newton, Victor Cruz and Todd Gurley for his YouTube channel.

Beckham broke his ankle early while he was still a member of the Giants during the 2017 season and said that the injury combined with the “depression” he felt from outside critics to create thoughts of walking away from the game.

“I said this in college, I said, ‘I fear the day that they make this game a business and not what I love,'” Beckham said. “And when I seen that for the first time after breaking my ankle, like I thought about not playing no more, like this is not really it for me because they’ve ruined the game of football for me a little bit.”

Beckham credited the support of young fans with erasing such thoughts from his mind and said that his current mindset toward critical voices is one of being “tired of playing your game.”